Financial Contrast: Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Empiric Student Property”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.49 billion 9.31 $734.28 million $2.71 18.79 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 52.79% 17.60% 6.73% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Empiric Student Property, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 6 8 0 2.57 Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $52.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014. The Company is classified as a commercial company listed under chapter 6 of the UK Listing rules and as such is not an alternative investment fund ("AIF") for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD") and is not required to provide investors with a Key information Document ("KID") in accordance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") regulations.

