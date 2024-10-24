Financial Survey: Glucose Health (GLUC) versus Its Peers

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Glucose Health to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 267 524 971 74 2.46

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Glucose Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 57.69%. Given Glucose Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -7.33 Glucose Health Competitors $308.88 million -$47.14 million -8.76

Glucose Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -43.63% -23.40% -7.75%

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

