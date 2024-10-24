First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.22. 1,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 3.69% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

