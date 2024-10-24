Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $8.35 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 180,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 162,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 851.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Broadcom by 954.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

