Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Get Flex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 623.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Flex by 79.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.