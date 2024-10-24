Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Flex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $34.11 on Monday. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Flex by 113.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,289,000 after buying an additional 127,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $72,808,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Flex by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,055,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 157,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

