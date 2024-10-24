Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fox Factory Stock Down 1.0 %
FOXF stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.