Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXF stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

