Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $7.15 at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $4.70 to $7.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 3,150,768 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $21,222,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.