Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $4.70 to $7.15. The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $7.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Frontier Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 586,066 shares changing hands.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

ULCC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.