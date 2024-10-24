FY2024 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Reduced by Desjardins

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.27 million.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Colabor Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Colabor Group stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Colabor Group has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$1.52.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

