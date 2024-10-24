FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vistra Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.38. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2028 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 70.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.