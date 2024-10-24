FY2024 EPS Forecast for Elevance Health Lowered by Analyst

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Elevance Health in a report issued on Sunday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $33.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $37.21. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.26 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $44.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $52.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. Barclays cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $415.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

