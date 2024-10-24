FY2025 EPS Estimates for Integer Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

ITGR stock opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 62.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 286,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

