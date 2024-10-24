FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Nuvation Bio Issued By Wedbush

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 3.5 %

NUVB stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $579.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.