GATX (NYSE:GATX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $131.03, but opened at $138.89. GATX shares last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 11,023 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of GATX by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

