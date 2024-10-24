Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $128.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Generac Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $176.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

