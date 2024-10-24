General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 6043565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

