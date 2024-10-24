Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) versus Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Financial Survey

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Generation Income Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $9.66 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties $9.66 million 1.11 -$5.72 million ($2.57) -0.77

Dividends

Profitability

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 171.0%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.2%. Generation Income Properties pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties -89.09% -106.37% -8.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Generation Income Properties and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.53%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Generation Income Properties beats Generation Income Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.