Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,658,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gentherm by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 23.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

