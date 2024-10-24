Geoffrey Richard Carter Buys 7,518 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 7,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,923.76 ($12,884.65).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 142 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £200.22 ($259.96).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £198 ($257.08).

On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.44).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 134.60 ($1.75) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £334.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.78.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.