Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $0.85 to $3.25. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gevo traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.34. 3,895,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,670,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,311.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 775,600 shares of company stock worth $535,391 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

