Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

