Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 153 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $125.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 190.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

