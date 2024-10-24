goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$202.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$218.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$218.78.

goeasy stock opened at C$167.15 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$106.51 and a 12-month high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$182.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.26.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 20.3207343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. Corporate insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

