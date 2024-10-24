Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,355 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

