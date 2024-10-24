Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,764 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

