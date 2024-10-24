Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after buying an additional 85,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.