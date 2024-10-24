Greenleaf Trust Has $1.04 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,043,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.61. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

