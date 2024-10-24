Greenleaf Trust Has $1.46 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.47.

Shares of ROK opened at $266.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

