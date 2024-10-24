Greenleaf Trust Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

TMUS opened at $220.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

