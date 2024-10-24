Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

