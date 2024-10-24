Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,874 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $57,584,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CVS Health by 698.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 256,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
