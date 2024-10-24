GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 448.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 87.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Down 0.1 %

GSK stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

