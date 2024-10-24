Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 1.3 %
GRDN stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. purchased 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at $499,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile
Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.
