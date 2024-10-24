Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 68,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 84,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter.

