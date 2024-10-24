Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 68,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 84,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
