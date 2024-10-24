Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $49.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $157,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,525. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,885. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

