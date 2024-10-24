Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

