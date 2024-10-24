Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.29 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.05). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 308.40 ($4.00), with a volume of 1,112,768 shares changing hands.

Hammerson Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3,855.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

Insider Transactions at Hammerson

In other news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £193,230.19 ($250,883.13). In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous purchased 280,552 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £81,360.08 ($105,635.00). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £193,230.19 ($250,883.13). Company insiders own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

