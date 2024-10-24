Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

