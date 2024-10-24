Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,666 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $3,022,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $304.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $294.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

