Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $256.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

