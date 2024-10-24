Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $25.27 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average is $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.