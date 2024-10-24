Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 251.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Allstate Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $192.79 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.