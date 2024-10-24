Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

WMB stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.