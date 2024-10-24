Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.94 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $551.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

