Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cintas by 349.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Cintas by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 510,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,170,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 251.6% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $209.71 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

