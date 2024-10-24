Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $501.76 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

