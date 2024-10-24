Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.95 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

