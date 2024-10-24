Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,022 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after buying an additional 961,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

