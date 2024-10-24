Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 130 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $596.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $577.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

